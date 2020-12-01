PCB to hire psychotherapists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire psychotherapists for national squad undergoing quarantine in New Zealand.
The aim of hiring psychotherapists is to save the players from mental stress.
Many players have been confined to bio-bubbles since the series against England in summer as they were engaged in the series against Zimbabwe, the domestic tournaments and Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs. These players could not spend time with their families.