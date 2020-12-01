close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

PCB to hire psychotherapists

Sports

Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire psychotherapists for national squad undergoing quarantine in New Zealand.

The aim of hiring psychotherapists is to save the players from mental stress.

Many players have been confined to bio-bubbles since the series against England in summer as they were engaged in the series against Zimbabwe, the domestic tournaments and Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs. These players could not spend time with their families.

