Punjab athletes perform well at Inter-Provincial U16 Athletics C’ship

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s boys and girls teams performed well at Inter-Provincial Under-16 Athletics Championship 2020 in Peshawar on Monday.

In the boys’ athletics competitions, Punjab team accumulated 120 points and won the championship quite comfortably. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained runners-up with 87 points followed by Balochistan with 77 points. Sindh, AJK and Islamabad managed only 21, 19 and two points, respectively.

On the girls’ side, Sports Board Punjab team secured top position with 80 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa girls offered some resistance but they managed only 60 points and finished at number two position. The next two positions went to Sindh and AJK with 44 and points, respectively.