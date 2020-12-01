Remington Stars, Honda Chenab Colts win matches

LAHORE: Remington Stars and Honda Chenab Colts won the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 opening day matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

In the first match, Remington Stars outclassed Black Horse Paints by 13-3. From the winning side, Raja Jalal Arslan smashed six goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick, and Bilal Noon and Basil Khokhar banged in a brace each. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, the only goal was scored by Faisal Khan.

The second match of the day was played under American system. Three teams played two matches each of two chukkers and after tough fights, Honda Chenab Colts emerged as winners. In the first two-chukker match, Honda Chenab Colts defeated Remington Gladiators by 3.5-3 and then beat Zacky Farms by 2-1.5.