Sindh take charge in National U19 final

RAWALPINDI: A century in each innings by Sindh skipper Saim Ayub (134) has brought his team closer to defending the National Under-19 Cricket Tournament title following penultimate day’s play at the KRL Ground on Monday.

Resuming their second innings with a lead of 84, Sindh managed to score 369 for eight in 92 overs when stumps were drawn for the third day.

After striking 108 in the first innings, Saim smashed his second in the match and together with Mubashir Nawaz provided a solid 155 runs stand for the first-wicket.

Mubashir scored 74 off 111 balls, hitting eight fours and a six. Saim, left-handed batsman who top-scored with 134 off 211, which included 11 fours and a six, got involved in a 132-run partnership with Kashif Ali for the third-wicket.

Kashif scored 93-ball 71-run innings included eight fours and two sixes.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz and Mubashir Khan took three wickets apiece, while Adil Naz grabbed two wickets.

Sindh, who have an overall lead of 453 with two second innings wickets in hand, will try to bat as much as possible on the final day today (Tuesday), making it increasingly difficult for Northern to chase down an expected big winning total.

Scores in brief: Sindh 461-6, 83 overs (Saim Ayub 108, Ghazi Ghouri 100 not out, Kashif Ali 66, Adeel Meo 64, Rizwan Mehmood 44, Mubashir Nawaz 41; Zaman Khan 3-109, Mehran Mumtaz 2-114) and 369-8, 92 overs (Saim Ayub 134, Mubashir Nawaz 74, Kashif Ali 71, Adeel Meo 33; Mehran Mumtaz 3-90, Mubasir Khan 3-130, Adil Naz 2-36). Northern U19 377-5, 83 overs (Mohammad Shoaib Khan 109 not out, Hassan Abid Kiyani 91, Kamran Riaz 73, Abdul Faseeh 64; Adeel Meo 3-97, Abdul Jabeel 2-86).