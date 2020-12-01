Embattled Loew to stay on as Germany coach for Euros

BERLIN: Joachim Loew will remain in charge of Germany for next year’s delayed European Championship despite a series of poor recent results, the German football federation (DFB) announced Monday.

“The presidential committee of the DFB decided unanimously this Monday during a teleconference to continue with coach Joachim Loew on the difficult path of renewal started in March 2019,” the DFB said in a statement, following a meeting with Loew and the federation’s top officials.

Loew, 60, has been in charge of the Germany team since taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann following the 2006 World Cup.