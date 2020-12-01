Women’s T20 final to be played today

RAWALPINDI: PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will battle it out for the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship trophy and a prize money of one million rupees at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday (today).

The rival captains are confident and looking forward to the challenge.

PCB Challengers captain Muneeba Ali said: “Our confidence is high and we are keenly looking forward to the final and lifting the trophy. It has been a team effort that has helped us dominate the event and I really feel we have it in us to finish the tournament with the trophy in our hands.

“We have played aggressive cricket and tried to impose ourselves on the opposition which has provided us success. We plan to play the same brand of cricket in the final without adding any extra pressure on ourselves.”

PCB Dynamites captain Rameen Shamim said: “We will surely bounce back in the final as we have learned from the defeat against PCB Challengers on Sunday. Our batting did not click in that match as we posted a low total but we still possess enough quality in our ranks to turn the tables on the day, which matters the most.

“Overall, it has been an exciting tournament where we have seen some good performances from our players. Our wicketkeeper has been doing a great job behind the stumps, which has uplifted our fielding unit.

“We all are focused on winning the trophy and it should be an entertaining final between two quality sides.”

Javeria Khan is the highest run-getter in the tournament to date with 134 runs in three matches at an average of 67, while Hafsa Amjad has the most scalps (four).

Javeria is followed by the PCB Dynamites duo of Nahida Khan (115 runs at 57.50) and Ayesha Zafar (110 runs at 36.67) on whom Rameen will be pinning hopes.

Following Hafsa on the bowling list are Saba Nazir (PCB Challengers), Fatima Sana (PCB Challengers), Kainat Imtiaz (PCB Dynamites), Nashra Sandhu (PCB Dynamites) and Anam Amin (PCB Blasters) with three wickets each.

The runners-up will pocket Rs500,000 while the player of the championship will bag Rs50,000.