KP health dept seeks support of religious scholars in polio drive

MANSEHRA: Health Department on Sunday sought the support of religious scholars to address the polio refusal cases in Oghi tehsil.

A meeting of the health officials, Ulema and other stakeholders was held in Oghi where Ulema announced to take part in the three-day polio vaccination drive being held in the district from Monday (today).

The religious scholars from across Oghi attended the meeting, pledging their support to the campaign.

Dr Sajjad, the head of rural health centre, said that his department wanted to end religious and other sorts of polio refusal cases in the tehsil with the support of the Ulema.

“If Ulema accompany vaccinators during the drive, it would leave an encouraging effect on parents and they would allow polio vaccine to their children without any hesitation,” said Dr Sajjad.

He said that because of the effective role being played by the religious scholars, the refusal cases were on a decline in the tehsil. The district Khatteb (prayer leader) Matiur Rehman said on the occasion that Ulema were convinced that polio drops didn’t cause impotency or infertility among children.

The meeting was informed that Ulema would accompany vaccinators voluntarily in the coming drive.