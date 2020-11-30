Firdous asks opposition to stop playing with lives

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the number of active corona patients in the Punjab has reached 17,201, and during the last 24 hours 613 new patients have been reported. In her statement, she said that opposition should display sensibility and stop playing with the lives of the people by holding public meeting. She asserted that government would take all possible steps to prevent people from Covid-19. She regretted that PDM had crossed all the limits of irresponsibility. She said that 17,771 tests were conducted which took the total number of tests to 1,969,486 so far. She maintained that 98,331 patients out of 118,511 were recovered.