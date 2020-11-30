26 injured as van overturns in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Around 26 persons sustained injuries when an overloaded passenger wagon overturned after hitting a roadside wall in Galli Badral area here on Sunday.

The driver of the wagon, which was on its way to Galli Badral area from Mansehra, couldn’t hold control over the steering and hit the roadside wall and turned turtle.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where five of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital.

The injured passengers told reporters that because of the overloading such incidents were common in hilly parts of the district.

They said that around 10 passengers were travelling on the rooftop of the wagon when it met with an accident.

“The wagon is permitted only for 16 passengers and a driver but when it met with an accident around 26 people were travelling in and rooftop of it,” said one of the passengers.

Meanwhile, the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations suspended the gas supply to motorists on Sunday after Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company limited stopped the supply. The district administration has notified a six hours loadshedding a day last week but Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company limited suspended its supply to CNGs stations from Saturday evening.

The CNG stations remained closed the entire day and didn’t supply gas to motorists. The transporters also received extra fares triggering brawls with passengers travelling from here to parts of the country.