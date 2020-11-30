Cold weather forecast

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts.

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain/light snowfall was expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Fog was expected in plain areas of Punjab. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 7.7°C and maximum was 25.5°C.