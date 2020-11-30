Karachi experiences coldest day in 10 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The port city on Sunday witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record. Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 °C, which surpassed the previous record of 12 °C in 2010. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4 °C back in 1986. The Met office further said that Karachi will experience dry weather and a cold night in the next 24 hours as well. The minimum temperature recorded this month was 10.5 °C, whereas the maximum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 28 °C and 30 °C. Per the Met office, the level of humidity in the air has been recorded at 20 percent where winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 km per hour.