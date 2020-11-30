Karachi experiences coldest day in 10 years

KARACHI: The port city on Sunday witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record. Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 °C, which surpassed the previous record of 12 °C in 2010. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4 °C back in 1986. The Met office further said that Karachi will experience dry weather and a cold night in the next 24 hours as well. The minimum temperature recorded this month was 10.5 °C, whereas the maximum temperature is likely to fluctuate between 28 °C and 30 °C. Per the Met office, the level of humidity in the air has been recorded at 20 percent where winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 9 km per hour.