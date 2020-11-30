Three uplift projects inaugurated in Buner

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communications and Works Riaz Khan and Member National Assembly Sher Akbar Khan jointly inaugurated three development projects costing Rs 91.94 million in Buner on Sunday. According to an official handout, the schemes included a water supply scheme to be executed at a cost of Rs9.2 million and a road at a cost of Rs10 million in Tupdarra and a playground at a cost of Rs 72.74 million in Daggar. The local elders present at the inauguration elders thanked Special Assistant Riaz Khan and MNA Sher Akbar Khan for inaugurating the development projects. Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan said that provision of sports facilities at district and tehsil level was among the priorities of the provincial government. He said that Dagar playground would provide an opportunity to the youth to participate in healthy activities. He added that the government was paying attention to the development of underdeveloped areas. He said the construction of road infrastructure would facilitate the communication sector in the district which would usher in a new era of development in Buner.