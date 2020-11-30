Turning Pims into corporate entity: Health alliance to start token protest from today

ISLAMABAD: Following the end of a three-day deadline to meet their demands, the Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) has decided to start token protest from today (Monday). The FGHA which comprises professors, doctors, officers, paramedical staff, nurses, and other staff had warned the Government to withdraw its decision of turning Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) into a corporate institution through controversial MTI legislation, the spokesman of the body Dr. Haider Abbas in a statement on Sunday said. The statement said the government was insensitive to the problem, as it had failed to meet the demands of doctors, paramedics and nurses. “The three-day deadline given to the government is ending on Monday morning,” Dr. Haider Abbas said. To start with, the spokesman of FGHA said there would be two-hour daily protest at the PIMS from Monday while the future action plan if the Government does not agree on negotiations with them will be decided later. He said the government’s attitude forced them to wage struggle for their rights along with the fight against COVID-19, the intensity of which was increasing with the passage of every day. The statement said the protest would pick momentum and the alliance would apply every option including a legal window if the government does not reconsider its decision and stance.