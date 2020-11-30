Citizens demand proper conservation of Capital’s caves

ISLAMABAD: The residents of the federal capital on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to take steps for the conservation of caves and maintenance of the road leading toward Shah Allah Ditta village.

According to them, Shah Allah Ditta Caves were the custodian of rich cultural legacy and direly needed the attention of quarters concerned. They said that Shah Allah Ditta caves carrying the history of 2500 years at the foothills of Margalla Hills in the federal capital was attracting hundreds of visitors especially during the weekend with its historical significance, natural ambiance, greenery, and picturesque beauty.

The historical Buddhist caves were situated at the centuries-old Shah Allah Ditta village which was the custodian of historical and cultural legacy but the road leading to this village was in dilapidated condition and creates difficulties for the tourists who visit this place for entertainment or research purposes, said Saleem Kamal, a visitor.

He said that the old crumbling caves with omitting Buddhist carvings carrying a long history although sustained the extreme weather conditions but still in dilapidated condition and needed immediate attention of the concerned departments for conservation and maintenance.

It is my long-cherished desire to see this place developed during my life as per the vision of Pakistani Archaeologist, Ahmad Hasan Dani conducted thorough research on this site.

If this place is developed by the authorities, it can earn huge revenues from a tourism point of view?, said Muhammad Ayub, a local resident of the area.

Sikandar Saleem said the map of this place was just like the palace of Alexandar The Great.

This was a garden once and our life was dependent on this garden.

Shah Allah Ditta city, according to him was a place where Hindus, Sikh,s, and Muslims used to live at the time of Independence.

He said around 12,000 students, researchers and tourists visited this place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and this number could be increased further if the authorities concerned paid attention to maintain the place.

“I feel like living in heaven here as this place is cold during summer and warm during winter.

I don’t bother about anything here, I ask Allah for something and I get it immediately,” he says.

The Mango and Banyan Tree there, he said, believed to be over 900 years old and planted during Emperor Sher Shah Suri’s time and these are the focus of attention for most of the researchers.

“It is direly needed that Capital Development Authority (CDA) pay attention to the historical Shah Allah Ditta Village developing it into a new addition to the tourist spots of Islamabad which were less in number.”

Tanveer Khan, a visitor said, “I was not convinced to come to this place for recreation and enjoyment with my family considering it an old historical place with no entertaining facility but was astonished to see the natural village-like environment, beautiful ducks along with a historical stream and a few food outlets offering tea and some meal. I have decided to come again and spend my whole day there,” he said.

Those nations protect their cultural and historical heritage can only survive.

When contacted a CDA’ official informed that CDA also remained actively engaged during last year in planning to preserve the site and the repaired road leading to Shah Allah Ditta Village by considering its importance for boosting tourism. He said that soon the project to preserve the cave would be started to boost tourism as per PM’s vision.