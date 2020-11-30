Motorcycle rally on polio awareness

ABBOTTABAD: A motorcycle rally, organised by Rotary Club Abbottabad in connection with polio awareness campaign, concluded here on Sunday. The rally, which started from China Plaza, passed through different bazaars of the city and concluded at Amir Shaheed Chowk. On the occasion, Member National Polio Peace Rotary Club Sheikh Nisar Ahmed and others said that Rotary would make all-out efforts to eliminate polio from Pakistan and play its role in the campaign to be launched from Nov 30.