Two killed in accidents

SARGODHA: Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

Police said that Irfan Butt of Satellite Town was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road when another motorbike collided with him. Irfan Butt died on the spot due to head injuries. In another accident, Muhammad Ansar of Dhokary village along with his friend Muhammad Imran was riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them near Dera Rajhgi. Ansar died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Seven held with narcotics: Police claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession. During the ongoing drive against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdictions and arrested seven accused and recovered 1.670kg hashish, 70 litres liquor and two pistols from them. The accused were identified as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Ziafat, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Ali, Nasir Ali and M Noman.