Mon Nov 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

Woman killed, two hurt in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

KABIRWALA: A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Adda 12 Meel here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a rashly driven rickshaw hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Sakina Bibi who was traveling on a motorcycle died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

