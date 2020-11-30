Woman killed, two hurt in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABIRWALA: A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Adda 12 Meel here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a rashly driven rickshaw hit a motorcycle.
As a result, Sakina Bibi who was traveling on a motorcycle died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital.