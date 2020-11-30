‘Profiteering not to be tolerated’

MULTAN: South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chattha on Sunday said that profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that provision of quality commodities on cheaper rates was being ensured. He expressed these views during his visit to the Vegetable Market, Sahulat Bazaars and flourmills at DG Khan.

He said that they were reviewing rates of commodities at bazaars, flourmills and vegetables markets and quality while monitoring process would remain continue in future also.

He said that provincial government would continue initiatives to provide relief to masses.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of commodities and added that provision of quality commodities to citizens on cheaper rates included in priorities.

He informed that uplift schemes including clean water facility were underway and steps were being taken to complete these schemes as early as possible.

He said that they were striving to resolve the issues faced by the people of the South Punjab.

Four criminals held during search operation: The joint task team (JTT) arrested four criminals during house-to-house search operation launched in three different police station areas.

According to details, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the areas and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Old Khanewal Bus Stand, Water Works Road, Clock Tower Chowk, Alang Dolat Gate, Hussain Aghahi, Chah Barkatwala, Godri and suburban areas respectively in premises of Old Kotwali, Daulat Gate and Lohari Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 38 people.

The JTT teams also arrested four criminals and recovered drugs during the search operation.

Separate cases had been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.

129 profiteers fined: The price control magistrates conducted 2,109 raids and imposed fine of Rs 200,000 on 129 profiteers.

According to Commissioner Office sources, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood was monitoring the prices of the commodities available at Sahulat Bazaars and open markets.

The prices control magistrates had been directed to continue raids at markets on daily basis and took strict action against the shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates.

They added that commodities were being provided to masses on subsidised rates through 37 Sahulat Bazaars of the region. During last 24 hours, 2,343 flour bags of 20kg had been sold through these bazaars while 11,604 bags of 10kg, 805kg chicken, 1,179 litres cooking oil, 1,875kg ghee, 1,853kg potato, 1,941kg onion and 915kg tomato had been sold through these Sahulat Bazaars.

Eight marriage halls, four shops sealed for violating corona SOPs: The district administration on Sunday during a crackdown sealed eight marriage halls and four shops for violating corona SOPs.

The monitoring team was headed by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and checked 28 marriage halls.

Eight marriage halls were sealed for violating the SOPs and lodged case against six hall owners while warning was issued to 13 others.

The marriage hall owners were directed to ensure ventilation in the marquees and banquet halls set up at open places.

Man burnt alive: An old man was burnt alive as fire erupted in a house at Ali Town area on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire erupted in a room of a house in which an old man burnt alive. The victim was identified as Muhammad Saleem.

The heirs said that the deceased was chain smokers and it might be cause of fire in the house. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.