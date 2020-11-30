104 power pilferers held in South Punjab

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab on Sunday. The Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 112,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against one power pilferer over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.