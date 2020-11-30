‘Govt trying to control price-hike’

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq on Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here.

He inspected fruit, vegetables stalls and checked the prices and quality of essential items, including flour and sugar.

The minister said that the government was making hectic efforts to control price-hike by ensuring daily used commodities on subsidised rates at Sahulat Bazaars.

He said the government had decided to take strict action against hoarders.

The minister directed the officials concerned to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed government rates to the masses.

Earlier, addressing a special meeting organised by Municipal Corporation Sialkot to review the progress on ongoing development projects in the city, the provincial minister said that no compromise would be made on the quality and pace of ongoing development projects.

He said that all development projects in the public interest would be completed within a stipulated period.

Govt to launch largest development project: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said on Sunday the government was going to launch Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme which was the largest development project in the history of Sialkot.

Addressing a high level meeting here at Committee Room of Tehsil Council, he said that under the Punjab Intermediate

Cities Improvement Investment Programme, water supply lines and sewerage lines would be replaced and road infrastructure with parks would be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 billion in the city.

He directed the local authorities of SNGPL, PTCL and Wapda to complete the development programmes of their departments.

He said that management committees would be formed at union council level to work with the district administration to ensure timely completion of these projects.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Ikhlaq and Gujranwala Division Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah, Provincial Anti Corruption Committee Vice Chairman Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Sadiq, Infrastructure Engineer Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme Sialkot Ghulam Murtaza, Municipal Corporation CO Faisal Shahzad and others also attended the meeting.