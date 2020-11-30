Gilani brothers’ arrest noticed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has taken notice of the arrest of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani's sons by Multan Police.

Through the Secretary of the Senate Committee, Rehman Malik sought report from the secretary interior and Punjab Police over the arrest of Gilani brothers and police misconduct on Sunday. He asked the concerned authorities to submit a detailed report on the incidents and maltreatment by the police. Malik said the police have rights to arrest but have no right to humiliate anyone, adding that the conduct with Gilani brothers was against the law and highly condemnable. He added that no law allowed the police to treat citizens or elected representatives in such a way.