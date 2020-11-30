Punjab CM accuses opposition of multiplying virus via public meetings

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that second wave of Covid-19 has become dangerous with having non-traditional symptoms therefore, preventive measures are utmost necessary.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that coronavirus was about to be eradicated from the country, but highly irresponsible attitude of the opposition parties gave this virus new life. He said that these rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they were becoming the source of multiplying the virus by holding the public meetings.

He said opposition parties’ public meetings do not affect the government at all. He warned the PDM leadership that they should desist from playing with the lives of the poor masses. He also cautioned the political opponents that government would never allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state. He said the law would take its course in case of the violations of the SOPs of the coronavirus prevention.

The chief minister regretted that the opposition was not realising its national obligations during the corona epidemic. Protecting the masses from the virus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings, he added. He said the government was making serious efforts for preventing the second wave of the corona epidemic from spreading in the country, but the rejected elements are busy in doing “Jalsa politics”.

He said that there is no justification of holding public meetings under the recent situation of corona epidemic and government will not allow anyone to compromise the lives of common man under any pretext. He expressed sorrow that the opposition parties had put the national interests at the backburner for their petty political interests.