JUP-N meeting tomorrow

MARDAN: A meeting of the provincial council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan- Noorani (JUP-N) will be held here tomorrow.
A press release said the meeting will be held at 11am at the Hujra of Bakht Muhammad at Mohalla Qiamuddiin near Shamsi Road. Syed Safdar Shah Gilani, central secretary general of JUP-N, will also participate in the event.