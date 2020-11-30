Masses facing vote-stealing PM problem amid COVID-19: Marriyum

LAHORE: The problem masses facing in country during the COVID-19 pandemic is a vote-stealing prime minister, who is incompetent.

This was stated by the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement Sunday. “Incompetent and corrupt who only lie, deceive and defraud the people, so now that we have to send home the ‘Fascist-select gang’ who is destroying the economy and employment completely besides brazenly stealing the flour and sugar,” she added.

Marriyum said we are facing a premier who locked down the parliament and muzzled freedom of speech, was now talking of democracy. She said the coronavirus hit the country last year and now its second wave is going on but the government has no health minister. “How can a person who has not appointed a health minister for two years is talking about corona pandemic,” she questioned.

PML-N spokesperson said by raising the price of sugar from Rs 52 to Rs115, the prime minister only contributed to the theft of sugar while he has only contributed to the theft of flour by increasing flour prices from Rs35 to Rs90/kg. The price of electricity and gas has also been multiplied due to which the theft of electricity and gas increased, she added. The opposition will not give NRO to this government and even the premier was threatening the opposition through arrests and using state force.

She stated the “lavish” lifestyle of the prime minister was due to his ‘ATMs’ and 23 secret foreign funding accounts. “This lavish lifestyle of a man in the Bani Gala is directly dependent on the protection of wealth earned and accumulated through flour, sugar, medicine, gas, electricity and stealing,” she concluded.