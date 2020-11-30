Health Deptt seeks support of religious scholars in polio drive

MANSEHRA: Health Department on Sunday sought the support of religious scholars to address the polio refusal cases in Oghi tehsil.

A meeting of the health officials, Ulema and other stakeholders was held in Oghi where Ulema announced to take part in the three-day polio vaccination drive being held in the district from today (Monday).

The religious scholars from across Oghi attended the meeting, pledging their support to the campaign.

Dr Sajjad, the head of rural health centre, said that his department wanted to end religious and other sorts of polio refusal cases in the tehsil with the support of the Ulema.

“If Ulema accompany vaccinators during the drive, it would leave an encouraging effect on parents and they would allow polio vaccine to their children without any hesitation,” said Dr Sajjad.