KP govt extends PMAEP to merged areas

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has extended the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme (PMAEP) worth Rs309 billion to merged areas to bring its vast unutilised land under agriculture, livestock, poultry and fisheries cover for the socio-economic development of tribal people.

To increase production of various varieties of crops including wheat, sugarcane, rice, maize, potatoes, tomatoes and others vegetables besides encourage olive cultivation, the KP Government has taken a principal decision to extend PMAEP to all seven tribal districts to achieve self-sufficiency in food, alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for tribesmen.

Officials sources in KP Agriculture and Livestock Department said on Sunday that three major livestock programs including Feedlot Fattening Project (FFP), Save The Calf (STC) and Poverty Alleviation through Poultry Development (PAPD) were also extended to merged areas after its inclusion in the landmark PMAEP.The official said promotion of agriculture, livestock and fisheries is a cornerstone of PTI Government’s policy and a record Rs85 billion would be spent on development of these sectors during 2018-2023 against only Rs40 billion spent during 1947-2007. In spite of 43 per cent of the labour force employed in the agriculture sector, he said the past governments have failed to divert financial resources to agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors as evident of small spending of Rs40 billion during past 60 years.

Under PMAEP, the Government would spend Rs44 billion on different mega projects including lands levelling, construction of watercourses, free distribution of wheat and maize seeds, converting tubewells on solar energy, strengthening of research and vaccination programme, calves fattening to increase meat production and construction of small dams for storage of rainy waters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts by 2023. Similarly, Rs 8.33 billion would be spent on 133 small and mega agriculture, fisheries and livestock projects during current fiscal year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

The official said release of funds for different projects have been started after completion of feasibility studies and its progress and quality was being monitored on ground by experts to ensure transparency in utilization of funds and its durability.

KP Government has devised an inclusive plan to strengthen 8,264 agriculture farms in the province including in merged areas. As many as 8264.48 agriculture farms on 52910.41 acres in Pakistan including 1539.83 on 5569.70 acres in the province with 18pc share of KP were developed and efforts would be made to strengthen it under PM’’s Agriculture Emergency Program. In the first phase, focus would be made on development of small farms up to 50 acres to facilitate a large number of farmers, ensure easy accessibilities and required less investment.

Out of 1254.72 farms of less than one-acre area in the country, 476.33 were found in KP besides 2342.23 farms including 497.08 in KP are of one to 2.5 acres, 1754 farms including 271.16 in KP are of 2.5 to five acres, 1132 including 129.01 in KP of 5 to 7.1 acres and 917.01 including 91.85 in KP are under 7.5 to 12.5 acres.

Similarly, 560.75 farms in Pakistan including 49.22 in KP are of 12.5 to 25 acres, 210.91 farms in country including 18.18 in KP are 25 to 50 acres area, 66.87 farms including 5.22 in KP of 50 to 100 acres, 12.61 including 1.03 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 100 to 150 acres and 13.55 including 0.76 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are above 150 acres areas.

Pakistan has vast integrated area with land utilization on over 20.95 million hectares including 0.87 million hectares in KP with overall 4.15 percent share and that 22.06 million hectares are cultivated including 1.62 million hectares in KP and 35.80 uncultivated area including 4.55 million hectare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides 4.55 hectares are under forests including 1.18 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 25,492 tons wheat including 1,155 tons in KP were produced during 2017-18 besides rice 7,422 tons including 104 in KP, sugarcane 811.02 tons including 5080 in KP and maize 5702 including 866ton in KP during the said period.

The water-channels leading to these agriculture farms would be improved and soils will be leveled under range management techniques to bolster per acre production of all edible corps in Merged Areas.