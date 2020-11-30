Two houses reduced to ashes in Swat

MINGORA: Two houses were reduced to ashes when fire broke out due to short-circuiting in Madyan area of Swat district on Sunday.

The fire brigade vehicles could not reach the scene of the inferno due to the difficult mountainous terrain, prompting locals to douse the flames themselves.

The fire initially erupted at the house of one Ali Rehman, but later also engulfed the house of one Abdul Ghafoor because of non-availability of the fire brigade vehicles.

The owners said that both houses, comprising 10 rooms, had been completely burnt and claimed to have suffered a loss worth Rs3.5 million.