Four killed, dozens injured in Sri Lanka prison riot

COLOMBO: Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka’s capital where at least four inmates were killed and 24 injured while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed to the Mahara prison, where inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.

“Guards at Mahara have used force to control an unruly situation,” Rohana said.

Police initially said one prisoner was killed and three wounded, but doctors at the nearby Ragama hospital said they received the bodies of four inmates, while another 24 were admitted with wounds. Prison officials said rioting inmates had set fire to a section of the prison and fire-fighters had been called in to douse the flames. Teams of elite police Special Task Force commandos have been sent to bolster security at the prison, police spokesman Rohana said.

Sunday’s clashes were the culmination of weeks of unrest in several prisons across the country as the number of COVID-19 cases within Sri Lankan jails exceeded 1,000 by Saturday. Two inmates have died of the virus.

Last week, a prisoner was killed when he fell off while trying to scale the walls of a prison in the central Bogambara region during unrest inside the jail.

Prisons across the country went into a lockdown last week as the authorities reported a surge in infections among inmates as well as guards.