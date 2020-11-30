Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs today

KARACHI: The fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020, a penumbral eclipse, will occur on today (November 30, Monday).

According to Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, of the Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), University of Karachi, the eclipse will take place at 12:32pm according to Pakistan Standard Time.

The lunar eclipse will be seen in South and North America, Australia and Asian countries and will not be seen anywhere in Pakistan.

It will reach its peak at 2:42pm, Dr Iqbal said, adding that the shadow of the eclipse will be removed from the moon at 4:53pm.

The total duration of the eclipse will last 4 hours and 21 minutes, Dr Iqbal said. The last three lunar eclipses occurred on January 10, June 5, and July 4.