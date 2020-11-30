PPP founding member Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan dies

MULTAN: National Assembly’s ninth speaker and one of PPP’s Party founding members Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan died after protracted illness here Sunday.

He was 90 and was suffering from Alzehmier’s disease and was bed-ridden for a long time.

Born on September 5, 1931, Sahibzada Farooq Ali general election. He added that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He said that the incumbent government could not provide any relief to the people.

The JI leader said that his party was striving for the establishment of Sharia rule in the country. He alleged that the rulers were least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of the have-nots, who have been exposed to untold miseries. Mushtaq Ahmad said that the people were fed up with the rulers, as they could not deliver on the election pledges. Khan was a prominent advocate and was widely respected in political as well as legal circles.

He was the speaker of National Assembly which had passed 1973 Constitution unanimously. He is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Ex-member PPP Central Executive Committee and senior politician Altaf Khokhar told the APP that the deceased belonged to Jutt family well-known for hunting.

He was much active in 1970 general elections and served as NA speaker from 1973-77 under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto regime, Khokhar recalled.