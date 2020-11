Dr Allana passes away

HYDERABAD: Former vice chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro and noted scholar Dr Ghulam Ali Allana, 90, has passed away late Saturday night after protracted illness.

Dr Ghulam Ali Allana, who also served as vice chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad, died at his house located in Hyderabad’s Mubarak Colony.

Dr Allana was a renowned intellectual figure and professor of Linguistics in Sindh University and did his PhD in the subject.

He had also served as first director and the chairman of Sindhology and Sindhi Adabi Board just after establishment of these institutes.

He was born at village Tarr Khwaja district Sujawal on March 15, 1930. He wrote several books on Sindhi language, literature and poetry.