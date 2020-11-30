close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 30, 2020

French cops

World

AFP
November 30, 2020

PARIS: Four police officers detained after a video appeared to show them beating a black music producer in Paris were brought before a judge on Sunday, a source close to the investigation said. The source said the officers faced the judge around noon, just a day after mass demonstrations throughout France opposing police violence and the government’s new legislation restricting sharing images of officers.

Latest News

More From World