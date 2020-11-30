New arrival keeps prices slightly low

LAHORE : With the arrival of new crops, the prices of potatoes, onions and tomatoes have slightly reduced this week compared to the pieces of last week. But these prices could not benefit the public due to massive overcharging.

Low quality items at A-grade prices were being sold in Sahulat Bazaars. The price of potatoes is still almost double compared to the price of last year price while the rates of tomatoes and onions are almost in the same range of the last year prices. This exposes the poor government policies for agriculture which resulted in inflation. Now the exporters have announced exporting onions which will keep the prices high despite the arrival of the new crop. There is a need for proper comprehensive agriculture policies to maintain local prices.

The price of chicken meat for live bird gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 226 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 240 per kg, and meat by Rs 15 per kg, reached Rs 328 per kg, and was old at Rs 350 to 380 per kg. The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at 80 to 85 per kg, B-Grade Rs 72 to 75 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, and potato sugar free, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 53 to 56 per kg, and it sold at Rs 70 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar sugar free potato was sold at Rs 85 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 45 to 48 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs 13 per kg, fixed at Rs 125 to 132 per kg, sold at Rs 200 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 140 to 160 per kg while in Sahulat bazaar A, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 132 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 275 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese at Rs 160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg. Ginger Thai price was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 525 to 535 per kg, sold at Rs 600 to 800 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 71 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. Spinach farm price was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, and local variety was fixed at 25 to 27 per kg, both sold at Rs 35to 50 per kg.

Zucchini local was increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and Zucchini long was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 80 per kg. Lady finger was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg. Luffa was unchanged at Rs 80 to 83 kg, not sold. Arum was unchanged at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 170 to 177 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs 40 per kg, fixed at Rs 193 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage by Rs 47 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, carrot local was gained by Rs 5 per kg fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs upto 80 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 15 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs upto 60 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold upto Rs 40 per kg. Beetroot was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Mongray was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 91 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Mustard leaves were gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 35 per kg. Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 44 to 46 per kg, sold upto Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 42 to 124 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 60 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 130 to 180 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 74 to 77 per dozen, sold at Rs 120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.

Grapes Sunderkhani price was not issued but sold at Rs 400 per kg, Grapes gola fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, Grapes Tofi sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs 250 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs 330 to 340 per kg, sold at Rs 500 per kg, Kandhari was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 240 per kg, Daneaydar was fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.