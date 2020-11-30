close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Firdous asks Opp to stop playing with lives

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the number of active corona patients in the Punjab has reached 17,201, and during the last 24 hours 613 new patients have been reported.

In her statement, she said that opposition should display sensibility and stop playing with the lives of the people by holding public meeting. She asserted that government would take all possible steps to prevent people from Covid-19. She regretted that PDM had crossed all the limits of irresponsibility.

