Special One bags Khalid Bin Waleed Cup

LAHORE: It was a good day for Special One as it won the Khalid Bin Waleed Cup, the main race in the course of seven held on the 13th winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

There were no surprises in this cup race because Special One was favourite in the race but the places won by Weldone Pakistan and Rapunzel Beauty did twigged pundits’ thoughts.

In all there were three surprise main wins recorded by Lucky Is Me, Faizi Choice and Raining Fairy while Neeli The Great, Jogaani and Ibham Prince were highly likely winners.

The day started with an easy win for favorite Neeli the great. But Steela taking the second place surprised everyone while the third place taken On The Spot Win was according to prediction.

In the second race, similarly, Jogaani, which was favourite was the winner. Azm-e-Nau was a surprise second while as expected Merchant Of Venus, which was predicted for a second place was pushed to the third position.

In the third race of the day, Lucky Is Me stunned the pundits being the ultimate winner but as expected Sure Trust was second and Order Of The Day was astonishingly third.

Faizy Choice came up as expected the winner of the fourth race. But the remaning two places, second and third was beyond expectations taken by Zoaq-e-Yakeen and Miss World respectively.

The fourth Gawadar Plate, which is of class VII and division II and III has seven acceptances but favouirte is Khan Jee.

The Khalid Bin Waleed Cup which was fifth race of the day was won by the favorite Special One. But the remaining two places taken by Weldone Pakistan and Rapunzel Beauty are considered as mini upsets.