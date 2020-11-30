close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
AFP
November 30, 2020

Four killed in SL prison riot

World

Colombo: Guards opened fire Sunday to contain a prison riot near Sri Lanka’s capital where at least four inmates were killed and 24 wounded while protesting a surge of coronavirus infections, officials said.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said elite police commandos were deployed to the Mahara prison where had inmates rioted against overcrowded conditions and demanded their early release.

