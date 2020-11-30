close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 30, 2020

Indonesian volcano belches huge tower of smoke and ash

World

AFP
November 30, 2020

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted on Sunday, belching a column of smoke and ash four kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky, triggering a flight warning and the closure of the local airport. There were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption in a remote part of the Southeast Asian archipelago. But authorities raised the volcano’s alert status to its second-highest level as they warned of possible lava flows.

Latest News

More From World