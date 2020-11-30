UK bird flu outbreak leads to mass turkey cull

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a British farm after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late on Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.