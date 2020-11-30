Swiss reject world’s strictest corporate responsibility rules

GENEVA: Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a plan to impose the world’s strictest corporate responsibility rules, which would have made multinationals headquartered in the country liable for abusive business practices worldwide.

The proposal would have amended the Swiss constitution and forced such companies to ensure they and their suppliers respected strict human rights and environmental protection standards.

The initiative was launched by an alliance of 130 non-governmental organisations as part of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, and had the backing of trade unions and church groups.