close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 30, 2020

Swiss reject world’s strictest corporate responsibility rules

World

AFP
November 30, 2020

GENEVA: Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a plan to impose the world’s strictest corporate responsibility rules, which would have made multinationals headquartered in the country liable for abusive business practices worldwide.

The proposal would have amended the Swiss constitution and forced such companies to ensure they and their suppliers respected strict human rights and environmental protection standards.

The initiative was launched by an alliance of 130 non-governmental organisations as part of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, and had the backing of trade unions and church groups.

Latest News

More From World