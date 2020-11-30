close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 30, 2020

Top runners brave pollution, pandemic in Delhi’s half marathon

World

AFP
November 30, 2020

NEW DELHI: Elite runners brushed off poor air quality and a surge in coronavirus cases on Sunday in India’s capital for the Delhi Half Marathon, one of the country’s first major sporting events since the pandemic started.

Forty-seven professional runners hit the 21-kilometre (13.1-mile) course in the men’s and women’s event, while amateur participants raced between Wednesday and Sunday to prevent overcrowding.

Latest News

More From World