Top runners brave pollution, pandemic in Delhi’s half marathon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Elite runners brushed off poor air quality and a surge in coronavirus cases on Sunday in India’s capital for the Delhi Half Marathon, one of the country’s first major sporting events since the pandemic started.
Forty-seven professional runners hit the 21-kilometre (13.1-mile) course in the men’s and women’s event, while amateur participants raced between Wednesday and Sunday to prevent overcrowding.