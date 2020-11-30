Almond Eye bows out with second Japan Cup win

LONDON: Almond Eye signed off her career in the best possible fashion by winning her second Japan Cup in devastating style.

In becoming just the second dual winner of the race, Almond Eye cemented her place as one of Japan’s racing greats having also won at the Dubai Carnival in 2019.

The five-year-old was winning her final race, notching a ninth Group One into the bargain and retires as the highest earning Japanese horse in history.

It was a bizarre spectacle in some ways as Kiseki attempted to blow the field apart and turning into the straight held a huge advantage.

His stride soon began to shorten, though, as Almond Eye, the Japanese Triple Crown winner Contrail and multiple Group One scorer Daring Tact began to close in.

It was Christophe Lemaire on Sakae Kunieda’s mare that got the fractions spot on, however, as she registered a length and a quarter success from Contrail. Only the brilliant Gentildonna had previously won the Japan Cup twice.