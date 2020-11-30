Leeds ‘have learnt a lot’ since promotion: Ayling

LONDON: Defender Luke Ayling believes Leeds are finally starting to find their feet in the Premier League.

The 1-0 victory at Everton, the early pace-setters in September and October, was only their fourth of the campaign but having taken points off Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Manchester City, Arsenal and run defending champions Liverpool close there are positive feelings at Elland Road following the side’s promotion.

“We’ve been working with (Marcelo Bielsa) for the last two years. It’s the third year of his reign now,” said Ayling.

“Our first eight games was always going to be a learning curve. I think we’ve learnt a lot from those eight games.

I think we have a reputation of being a fit team but I thought our football was excellent.

“I think we’re starting to play more football and not just try to be hard to beat. So far, so good.”

Ayling added to BBC Sport: “I know quite a lot of people say it, but it is a dream for us to be playing at this level. We were in League One and in the Championship for many years, so to be in the Premier League is what we dreamt of as kids.

“I hope we can keep playing good football and keep this going.”

Bielsa’s side have earned a reputation for creating plenty of chances and this game was no exception, contributing 23 shots to the overall tally of 38 over the 90 minutes.

In the Premier League this season, only Leeds’ win at Aston Villa in October has produced more attempts (39).