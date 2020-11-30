Tyson wants more over-50 fights

LOS ANGELES: Mike Tyson plans on fighting more exhibitions after a draw with Roy Jones Jr. “I’m happy I’m not knocked out or anything. I’ll be better the next one,” Tyson said. “I could have done everything better. God willing I’ll be better the next exhibition.”

The showdown of former heavyweight champions saw Jones, 51, thinking he won the fight but impressed at the stamina and strength showed by Tyson. Tyson hopes to stage more bouts, as many as one every other month to stay in fighting shape, mentioning such possible venues as Monaco or France. “Anything is possible. The sky is the limit,” Tyson said. “I’m capable of helping a lot of people all over the world.”