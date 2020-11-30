Dangerous practice

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed the administration of all education institutions in the province to call one class every day to hand over homework to students. My children also went to their school. According to them, all the teaching staff was present in the school. This practice is irrational and dangerous for both children and teachers.

My elder child’s school has more than 50 teachers. When both the teaching and non-teaching staff attend the school, there will be greater risk of the spread of the disease. Who will be responsible if someone gets infected? It is suggested that the school administration should be directed to call only those teachers who will have to assign homework to the class.

Mehwish Jabeen

Abbottabad