Think wisely

Punjab has been witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The total number of the confirmed cases in Punjab is now 117,160 while the number of death is 2,945. Lahore has reported 57,741 positive cases of the virus. This shocking statistics show that the virus is spreading quickly and social distancing measures are necessary for stopping the spread.

In this regard, it is quite unfortunate that the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is conducting exams of thousands of candidates on December 5 and 6. In examination halls, it is virtually impossible to follow SOPs. I urge the higher authorities to postpone the PPSC exams.

Adnan Hafeez

Kot Radha Kishan