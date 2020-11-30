OIC declaration calls for Kashmir settlement as per UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD: As another manifestation of its support to the cause, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, in its declaration, called for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

Named the Niamey Declaration, the document was issued on the conclusion of the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niger on Saturday. The document explicitly reiterated “the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the Niamey Declaration—being an important part of the CFM’s outcome documents - “was yet another manifestation of the OIC’s consistent support to the Kashmir Cause”.

Earlier on Saturday, the CFM also unanimously adopted a resolution reaffirming its strong support for the Kashmir cause and categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since August, 2019.

The resolution demanded of India to “cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris” as well as other unilateral and illegal actions, including “Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020”, “Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020”, “Jammu and Kashmir Language Bill 2020” and amendments to the landownership laws.

Also rejecting the policies being pursued by the RSS-BJP regime, the 57 countries of the OIC asked India to refrain from taking any steps to alter the existing demographic structure of the disputed territory.