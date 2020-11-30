Thousands of turkeys to be culled after bird flu outbreak

LONDON: More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire following a bird flu outbreak.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said avian influenza poses little risk to public health and this strain of the virus does not affect food safety.

All 10,500 birds at the turkey fattening site in North Allerton will be humanely culled to limit the spread of the disease, and a 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zone has been put in place to stop the disease spreading.

Public Health England (PHE) and the Food Standards Agency have assured consumers that avian influenzas pose a very low risk to people, and that properly cooked poultry products including eggs are safe to eat.

This follows several outbreaks across the UK in November, including at a Herefordshire chicken farm on November 11, and cases among geese and swans in regions including Gloucestershire, Devon, Dorset, and Co Londonderry in Northern Ireland. UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, who advises the government on animal welfare, said “immediate steps” were taken to stop the disease from spreading when it was detected at the North Yorkshire farm on Saturday. She added: “Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises. “We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this farm to control and eliminate it.”