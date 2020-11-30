Senate deputy chairman accuses NAB of ‘blackmail’

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Under-investigation for graft, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday publically accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of blackmail and vowed going public with his claims, prompting the anti-graft body’s chairman to halt proceedings against the lawmaker “till further orders”.

In a news conference on Sunday, Mandviwalla said NAB was involved in “blackmailing people”, adding: “My brother receives calls tell him to opt for a plea bargain after which [they tell him] ‘we will let you go’.”

He added that the National Commission on Human Rights, as well as the Supreme Court, had criticised the bureau for rights violations, Geo News reported.

On November 24, millions of shares in assets belonging to the deputy chairman, who is a member of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, were frozen by an accountability court after NAB’s Rawalpindi office named him in a multi-billion-rupee fake accounts scam. He categorically denies the allegations, calling the case “unfair and prejudicial”.

“When institutions like NAB violate human rights in this country, why is it that no one raises their voice against them?” Mandviwalla asked in his presser. “When I raise my voice against the bureau’s wrongdoings, I am served a notice.”

He said several National Assembly lawmakers and senators had landed in trouble because of NAB and “people are blackmailed and humiliated behind closed doors” during investigations. He added that this was the “first time in history” that the Senate of Pakistan was facing difficulties due to NAB.

“I will now take up the issue on the Senate floor and discuss it,” Mandviwalla added. “The NAB has accused me of making an anonymous transaction but I will show to the world that I have not done any such thing.”

Defending himself, Mandviwalla added that the NAB’s Director-General had been accusing him of not doing any business despite him being related to the business industry for the last four generations. He also called into question the official’s process of promotion.

“The country cannot make progress as long as some people in the NAB will continue to act as goons. The NAB is a hurdle in the way of investment in the country,” he added.

“Earlier, I used to write letters to the Prime Minister but now I will reveal every information I have to the media. All members of NAB should disclose their assets too and I will raise this matter in the Senate.”

Taking notice of the allegations, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal ordered stopping further proceedings on the graft case till further orders. Iqbal sought the record of the case against Mandviwalla on an immediate basis for evaluating and scrutinising the record as well as getting his version “so that justice could be done”.

The NAB chairman said he “profoundly respects all parliamentarians”. “The decision to continue or stop the proceedings of the case against Mandviwalla would be taken in light of the detailed scrutiny of the record.”

Meanwhile, the NAB chairman directed regional bureaus not to seek NAB cases record from any hospital during the prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic. And in case of dire need of obtaining record from any provincial or federal government hospital, NAB will contact the relevant provincial or federal government for getting the record. Utmost effort would be made not to seek record from any hospital during Covid-19.