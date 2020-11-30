Mirpur’s corona test positivity ratio jumps to 25pc

ISLAMABAD: Nearly a quarter of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) coronavirus tests turned out positive — the highest test positivity ratio in the country, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)— as Pakistan saw another 2,829 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths in a day.

Health experts on Sunday briefed the NCOC on disease pattern, Covid spread in various areas and enforcement measures being taken to contain the pandemic, a statement said. As of Sunday, the national positivity ratio was 7.01 per cent, down from Friday’s 7.20 per cent.

However, the highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur at 24.85 per cent — which is much higher than Friday’s 14.97 per cent, followed by Hyderabad’s 22.18 (up from 16.32 per cent), Karachi’s 18.96 per cent (higher than 17.73 per cent) and Muzaffarabad’s 17.95 per cent (up from 10.34 percent). The NCOC also gave a breakdown of select cities.

Rawalpindi’s positivity ratio was 6.80 per cent, Lahore’s was 4 per cent while Multan’s was 2.55 per cent. Peshawar’s positivity ratio dropped to 11.12 per cent from Friday’s 19.65 per cent. Quetta’s positivity ratio dropped to 8.84 per cent from over 9 per cent on Friday. Islamabad’s was 5.30 per cent and Gilgit’s was 6.77 per cent. Across federating units, the positivity ratio in AJK’s was the highest at 16.58 per cent, followed by Sindh’s 15.31 per cent, Balochistan’s 9.12 per cent, Gilgit-Baltistan’s 5.56 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkwha’s 5.31 per cent, Islamabad’s 5.30 per cent and Punjab’s 3.45 per cent.

The NCOC also provided details on the number critical patients across Pakistan. At least 2,186 patients are in critical condition across Pakistan “and the number of critical patients is rising fast”, it said in its statement. It added that 273 patients are on ventilators nationwide. It added that 2,964 patients are occupying oxygen beds.